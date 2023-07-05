SIU sleuths raid houses of six terrorists in Kishtwar

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kishtwar Police on Wednesday carried out raids at houses of terrorists in Kishtwar, who are operating from Pakistan or Pak-occupied Kashmir, said officials. Chief investigating officer of Kishtwar Police deputy SP Vishal Sharma had obtained search warrants from the NIA court in case FIR no. 272/2022 registered under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) at Kishtwar police station.

Kishtwar district police chief SSP Khalil Poswal said after obtaining search warrants form a NIA court in Jammu, the SIU conducted searches at multiple locations in the district.

“Different teams were constituted for the purpose. They were led by sub-divisional police officers, including magistrates, and proper standard operating procedures were followed by the teams,” said the SSP.

He said raids were conducted in the houses of six terrorists. They were identified as Manzoor Ahmed, alias Tahir Inqalabi, of Dwather Singpura, Nazir Ahmed, alias Shaheen, of Beighpura Singpura Chatroo, Shabir Ahmed, alias Junaid, of Sewa Chatroo, Mohammad Iqbal Rishi, alias Muzamil Ansari, of Dellar Chatroo, Mohammad Amin Bhatt of Naryan Chinzam and Mohammad Iqbal, alias Bilal, of Kichloo Market Kishtwar.

“The terrorists are presently operating from PoK or Pakistan. SIU sleuths searched their houses. During the course of searches, evidences collected shall be investigated so as to subject the accused persons to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of terrorism,” said Poswal.

Poswal further said all those supporter and associates of terrorists whose involvement surfaced during investigations shall also be prosecuted under law. “Searches are aimed at eliminating the terror ecosystem in the district by identifying various overground workers and supporters of terrorism,” he added.

