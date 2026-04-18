Six arrested over vandalism during protest at Hisar university

Six people were arrested on Thursday evening in connection with a protest that took place outside the vice-chancellor’s office at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUS&T) in Hisar a day earlier, police said. An FIR on charges of obstructing government work, damaging public property and other offences was registered. (HT Photo for representation)

According to police, eight persons were booked regarding the protest, including Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) youth wing president Digvijay Chautala and party’s student wing Indian National Students Organisation’s (INSO) state chief Deepak Malik. Later, the police arrested six accused students associated with INSO, but did not arrest Chautala and Malik. A bail hearing in the case is scheduled on Saturday.

The arrests stem from a complaint filed by the university proctor Anil Kuma, who alleged that the accused forcibly tried to enter the VC Narsi Ram Bishnoi’s office on Thursday afternoon, when their protest turned violent. “The protesters disrupted academic activities on the campus, damaged property and attempted to break open the gate of VC’s office,” the complainant said.

Acting on proctor’s complaint, an FIR on charges of obstructing government work, damaging public property and other offences was registered against Digvijay, Deepak Malik, Jitendra Sheoran, Vijender, Gaurav, Tarun Goyal, Deepak and Ravinder Kumar.

JJP condemns arrests

Condemning the arrest of INSO activists, JJP’s senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and his younger brother Digvijay reached the city police station and then SP office, offering their arrest. Talking to HT over phone, Digvijay Chautala said that INSO sought permission to hold a ‘yuva samelan’ at Hisar varsity on April 16 but the VC denied permission.

“We conducted the programme at Yadav Community Centre near the varsity and then a call was given to protest against the VC for denying permission to us. The police officials then reached at our student leaders’ residences and arrested them without any reason,” he added.

CIA in-charge points pistol, tries to ram over vehicle, alleges JJP

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala alleged that CIA in-charge Pawan Kumar attempted to ram his vehicle into his convoy near Sabzi mandi railway over bridge and showed a “pistol to his security staff”. A purported video of the incident on social media shows Pawan Kumar coming out of the vehicle. The vehicle was parked slightly in front of Chautala’s escort vehicle. However, HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

Hisar SP Siddhant Jai said that a complaint has been received from JJP leaders, following which an inquiry was initiated. Later in the evening, Hisar police in a statement refuted allegations levelled by JJP leaders that CIA in-charge Pawan tried to stop his vehicle in front of JJP leader Dushyant’s cavalcade.

“The JJP leader’s cavalcade had tried to hit the police vehicle from behind. The JJP leaders and workers tried to bring police personnel out of the vehicle and they misbehaved with another cop,” police said in a statement.

In view of the escalating tensions, Hisar administration imposed probationary orders under Section 163 of the BNSS across the district. The Section empowers executive magistrates to issue written, urgent orders to prevent imminent danger, nuisance, or public disturbances.