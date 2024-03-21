Six convicted for thrashing trader for 17 parking fee in Ludhiana

The court of judicial magistrate Taranjit Singh Simra convicted six men — a parking contractor and his five aides — for assaulting a trader for ₹17. The convicts had thrashed the trader, Depesh Jain of Tagore Nagar, at a multi-level parking at Mini Secretariat on June 18, 2014, when he refused to pay more than the approved parking fee. The victim, Deepesh Jain, lodged a complaint with the police on June 18, 2014. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The court convicted the convicts, including Charanjit Singh, alias Chann, Ankush, Sukhwinder Singh, Mickey Sahni, Manu Sood and Inderjit Singh, six months rigorous imprisonment (RI) under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), two-year RI under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and one month imprisonment under Section 341 (wrongful restraint) read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code. The sentence awarded to the convicts ordered to be run concurrently.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The victim, Deepesh Jain, lodged a complaint with the police on June 18, 2014, stating that he had parked his car in multi-level parking at Mini Secretariat on June 18, 2014. The employees of the parking contractor demanded ₹40 as a parking fee, while the actual parking fee was ₹23. When he raised objection, the accused dragged him out of the car and thrashed him.

Two advocates had come for his rescue and rushed him to the civil hospital for medical examination. Later, he was taken to the then deputy commissioner Rajat Aggarwal. Following his intervention, the police lodged an FIR against the accused.