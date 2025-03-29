Six Haryana residents held as Chandigarh cops foil murder bid on couple

The Chandigarh Police crime branch foiled a murder attempt and arrested six youths from Haryana, recovering illegal weapons from their possession. The accused had allegedly come to kill their sister and her husband over hate crime, who had recently entered an inter caste marriage. The police have booked the accused under the Arms Act and detained them at the crime branch office for further questioning. (HT File)

The six suspects, including the girl’s brothers and cousins, were intercepted in Sector 22 after the police received a tip-off about their movements. A white Swift car carrying the accused was stopped, and upon searching, the police recovered an illegal pistol, a loaded magazine, and eight live cartridges. Some sharp weapons were also seized. The arrested individuals were identified as Vishal, Manpreet, Rahul, Vinod, and two others from Hisar.

According to police, the victim, an adult woman from Hisar, had eloped with a man from Charkhi Dadri on March 24 and married him against her family’s wishes. The newlywed couple had taken shelter in a hotel in Sector 22 and was planning to file a protection petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court. Meanwhile, the woman’s family had been searching for her. When her brothers and cousins learned about her location, they allegedly conspired to kill the couple.

Acting on intelligence, the crime branch team reached Sector 22 early on Thursday morning in private vehicles and spread out across the parking area. As soon as the accused arrived, police officers swiftly surrounded them. Initially, the suspects resisted and even scuffled with the officers, questioning their detention. However, they were soon overpowered and taken into custody.

The police have booked the accused under the Arms Act and detained them at the crime branch office for further questioning. Their Swift car, used to travel to Chandigarh, has also been seized.

During interrogation, the suspects admitted that they had come with the intention of killing the couple