Six killed as Gujarat family’s taxi falls into Chamba gorge

Six people, including five tourists from a single family residing in the Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, were killed and four others seriously injured when their Toyota Innova taxi plunged nearly 150 feet into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district early on Monday. The mangled remains of the taxi that rolled down 150 feet into a gorge in Chamba district on Monday, leaving six people dead. (HT Photo)

The accident occurred around 4am near Salodka Dhari on the Lahru–Tunnuhatti road in the Kakira area when the family was travelling from Dalhousie to Manali.

Chamba superintendent of police Vijay Kumar Saklani said that the vehicle went out of control during a spell of heavy rain and high-velocity winds.

The deceased were identified as Lalit Bhai Phatnani, his wife Mamta Ben, Priyank Kanhaiya Lal, his wife Kajal, and their son Diyansh, as well as the driver, Jaswant Kumar, a resident of Mandi.

Local residents assisted the police in the rescue operation to retrieve the victims from the steep terrain.