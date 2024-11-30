Six Maharaja Ranjit Singh institute cadets pass out from NDA

As many as six cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute (MRSAFPI), Mohali, on Saturday passed out from the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Maharashtra, as part of the 147th NDA course. After completing three years of rigorous training, these six cadets—Gurkirat Singh, Yuvraj Singh Tomar, Barjinder Singh, Vinayak Sharma, Sukhdev Singh Gill and Kush Pandeya—will now proceed to various service training academies to become commissioned officers within a year. (HT)

The passing out parade was reviewed by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Gurkirat Singh, son of a retired lance naik from the army, secured the top position in the arts stream of the passing out course. He received recognition from the vice-chancellor of the University of Lucknow, who was the chief guest at the convocation.

Punjab employment generation, skill development and training minister Aman Arora congratulated the cadets on their achievement and wished them well for their future in the defence services.

He said the Punjab government had been working diligently to fulfil the aspirations of youth who wished to join the armed forces as commissioned officers.

Institute director Major General Ajay H Chauhan congratulated the cadets on their passing out, while mentioning that currently, 20 cadets from the institute were awaiting call-up letters to join various service training academies. Additionally, 43 cadets will soon be heading for their Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews.