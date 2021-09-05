Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six men assault, strip three friends in Ludhiana, booked
One of the victims alleged that when he turned down a demand made by one of the accused, he tried to attack him and his two friends with a sharp-edged weapon in Ludhiana’s Dev Nagar on August 18. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
One of the victims alleged that when he turned down a demand made by one of the accused, he tried to attack him and his two friends with a sharp-edged weapon in Ludhiana’s Dev Nagar on August 18. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Six men assault, strip three friends in Ludhiana, booked

The accused also filmed the assault on their phones and recently circulated the videos on social media, following which one of the victims approached the police
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST

Police are on the lookout for six men who stripped and beat up their three friends following an altercation in August.

The accused also filmed the assault on their phones and recently circulated the videos on social media, following which one of the victims approached the police.

Four of the accused are Deepak of Choti Jawaddi, Lovepreet Singh of Passi Nagar, Pawan and Sooraj of Jawaddi Kalan, while their two accomplices remain unidentified.

In his complaint, one of the victims, Amit of Jawaddi Kalan, said all accused were his friends, who had invited him and two more friends for a game of cricket in Dev Nagar on August 18.

There, Lovepreet asked Amit to sever ties with a youth who was his rival. Amit alleged that when he turned down Lovepreet’s demand, he tried to attack him and his two friends with a sharp-edged weapon.

To save themselves, the trio fled on foot, but the six accused nabbed them.

Amit alleged that they forcibly stripped them and beat them up with a belt, while filming the attack on their phones. As people gathered on hearing their screams, the accused fled the spot.

“The complainant did not file a complaint so far out of fear. But as the accused had circulated the video of the incident, he approached the police,” said ASI Ranjit Singh, in-charge, Basant Avenue police post.

All accused have been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 (obscene act, songs), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every members of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Information and Technology Act, the ASI added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.