Six more people down with dengue fever in Ludhiana district

Though coronavirus cases are on the wane, the dengue toll in the district climbed to 141 on Saturday as six more cases were confirmed.

As many as 117 cases have been reported from city areas, while others have been reported from Payal Khanna, Sudhar, and Sahnewal among other areas. There are around 1,207 suspected dengue cases in Ludhiana.

Around 110 confirmed dengue patients from other districts and states are also admitted in district hospitals.

On Friday, deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma had directed different departments, including the municipal corporation (MC), and the health department, to launch a drive to check mosquito breeding.

Lone Covid case reported

One fresh case of the coronavirus was reported on Saturday.

Now, the total Covid cases in the district stand at 87,354, while there are 22 active cases. As many as 2,101 patients have succumbed to the virus. There are currently 18 patients in home isolation.