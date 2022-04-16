Six private buses impounded in Zirakpur for defaulting on tax
Six private buses in Zirakpur were impounded for non-payment of bus tax, following a surprise check by Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday evening.
Bhullar, who was accompanied by Mohali regional transport officer Sukhwinder Kumar and other officials, checked 40 long-route buses.
As per information, most of these buses were being run without proper documents.
Warning the owners of strict action, including hefty fine, the minister said most buses in Punjab had failed to pay the bus tax while many others were found operating without fulfilling the documentation process and other conditions. He said the checking was conducted after several complaints were received in this regard.
“As there were passengers in the buses, the driver was told to drop them at the bus stand before the vehicle was impounded. Tourist buses are being run like transport buses, which is leading to loss for the government exchequer. The drive against such defaulters will continue in the coming days,” he added.
The owners of the six impounded buses have been told to pay a fine of ₹54,000 each.
Bhullar also told these owners that they will have to pay double the fine if they are caught evading tax again.
Mohali regional transport officer Sukhwinder Kumar said, “In the past two weeks, we have impounded 21 buses and imposed fine of ₹11 lakh. We will continue this drive in our district.”
‘Call me if the officer asks for money’
Sharing his contact number with the drivers, the minister said if any officer asks them for money, they should call him immediately.
7 Chandigarh residents fined for washing cars, irrigating lawns in morning
Washing cars and irrigating lawns with potable water in the morning has landed seven city residents in hot water as the Chandigarh administration slapped them with a fine of ₹2,000 each, on the first day of the drive against water wastage. At least 18 teams of sub divisional engineers (SDEs) and junior engineers (JEs) carried out checking in several parts of the city between 5.30 am to 8.30 am.
Chandigarh: Man caught red-handed stealing copper wires from club
A man was caught red-handed while The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh was trying to steal copper wires from the rooftop of Culture Club in Sector 26 on Thursday night. The accused, Ranjit (25), of Bhagwanpura village, Kishangarh, Chandigarh, was caught by the staff of the club and handed over to the police. A theft case has been registered. Two men were arrested for committing a theft at a house in Sector 41-B.
Take up BSF jurisdiction issue with Centre, SAD urges Bhagwant Mann
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday requested chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to apprise the Union home minister that the dual jurisdiction of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force was coming in the way of proceeding against drugs and weapon smugglers in the border belt of Punjab. SAD asked AAP to take up the issue with the Centre so that the extension in jurisdiction given to the BSF should be withdrawn.
Chandigarh: Brace for heatwave from today
After staying on the lower side on Friday as well, temperature in Chandigarh is likely to increase from Saturday onwards, as per India Meteorological Department. A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature goes beyond 40C and 4.5C to 6.4C above normal. Due to cloudy weather, maximum temperature went down from 38.9C on Thursday to 37.1C on Friday and minimum temperature from 22.8C to 21.7C.
Chandigarh tricity: 6 Covid cases surface, no death
The tricity recorded six new Covid infections on Friday, with four infections surfacing from Chandigarh and two from Mohali. Panchkula did not report any new infection on the day. Moreover, no fatality was reported from any of the three jurisdictions. The new infections from Chandigarh were reported from Sectors 7 and 44, while in Mohali, the cases came from Mohali city and Kharar.
