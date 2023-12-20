Six Punjab cops dismissed for failing to join duty after ex-India leave

Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma has dismissed six police officials of various ranks for dereliction of duty. The officials were found to have breached the protocol and violated the rules laid down by the police department.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Sharma said the legal action has been taken under Punjab Police Rule 16.1, and Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India after the police personnel failed to join their duties after ex-India leave. The dismissed personnel include two head constables and four constables, including a woman constable.

“Six police personnel, whose names have been withheld, went absent from their duties and travelled abroad to Canada and Australia after obtaining ex-India leave. They failed to return to India within the stipulated time after the expiry of their leave,” he said.

The CP added that the decision to dismiss the police officials was made after a probe conducted by the department. “The officials were found to have breached the protocol and violated the rules laid down by the police department,” he said.