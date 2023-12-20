close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six Punjab cops dismissed for failing to join duty after ex-India leave

Six Punjab cops dismissed for failing to join duty after ex-India leave

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Dec 20, 2023 07:52 AM IST

Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said that the decision to dismiss the police officials was made after a probe conducted by the department

Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma has dismissed six police officials of various ranks for dereliction of duty.

The officials were found to have breached the protocol and violated the rules laid down by the police department.
The officials were found to have breached the protocol and violated the rules laid down by the police department.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, Sharma said the legal action has been taken under Punjab Police Rule 16.1, and Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India after the police personnel failed to join their duties after ex-India leave. The dismissed personnel include two head constables and four constables, including a woman constable.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

“Six police personnel, whose names have been withheld, went absent from their duties and travelled abroad to Canada and Australia after obtaining ex-India leave. They failed to return to India within the stipulated time after the expiry of their leave,” he said.

The CP added that the decision to dismiss the police officials was made after a probe conducted by the department. “The officials were found to have breached the protocol and violated the rules laid down by the police department,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out