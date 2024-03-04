Six women from Uganda, Tanzania held for looting Rajasthan bizman in Phagwara

Six women from Uganda and Tanzania have been arrested from a village in Phagwara for allegedly looting a Rajasthan-based businessman at knifepoint and threatening to implicate him in a molestation case, police said on Sunday. The complainant handed over ₹ 2,000 to them and later reported the matter to the police, Satnampura police station SHO Gaurav Dhir said. (HT File)

The complainant said that he was travelling on the Amritsar-Ludhiana national highway and had stopped at a dhaba in Maheru village on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when one of the women asked him for a lift.

The complainant drove her to the requested spot, where, he found, that five other women were already waiting. There, the women allegedly threatened him with a knife and told him to hand over all the valuables in his possession, failing which they would implicate him in a molestation case.

The complainant handed over ₹2,000 to them and later reported the matter to the police, Satnampura police station SHO Gaurav Dhir said.

On the basis of the complaint, police laid trap and arrested all the six women, who were presently residing in paying guest accommodations in Maheru and Chaheru villages.

The case has been registered under Section 384 (extortion), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The SHO said that all six foreign nationals were produced before a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody. The embassies of the two countries of the arrested women are also being informed, he added.