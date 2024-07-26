Skill development centre hosts training on advanced vegetable cultivation

Ludhiana The Skill Development Centre, under the Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, conducted a comprehensive five-day training course on Vegetable Cultivation, including hydroponics, soilless, rooftop, and poly house methods. The training, held from July 22 to 26, was aimed at farmers and farm women of Punjab, providing them with valuable skills and knowledge to enhance their vegetable cultivation practices. The Skill Development Centre, under the Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, conducted a comprehensive five-day training course on Vegetable Cultivation (HT File)

The course emphasised the importance of organic vegetables for health. The course also included practical sessions, where trainees visited the experimental field areas of the department of soil and water engineering and the department of vegetable science at PAU. These visits provided hands-on experience and practical understanding, enhancing the trainees’ learning experience.