 Skill development centre hosts training on advanced vegetable cultivation - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Skill development centre hosts training on advanced vegetable cultivation

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2024 10:50 PM IST

The Skill Development Centre, under the Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, conducted a comprehensive five-day training course on Vegetable Cultivation

Ludhiana The Skill Development Centre, under the Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, conducted a comprehensive five-day training course on Vegetable Cultivation, including hydroponics, soilless, rooftop, and poly house methods. The training, held from July 22 to 26, was aimed at farmers and farm women of Punjab, providing them with valuable skills and knowledge to enhance their vegetable cultivation practices.

The Skill Development Centre, under the Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, conducted a comprehensive five-day training course on Vegetable Cultivation (HT File)
The Skill Development Centre, under the Directorate of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, conducted a comprehensive five-day training course on Vegetable Cultivation (HT File)

The course emphasised the importance of organic vegetables for health. The course also included practical sessions, where trainees visited the experimental field areas of the department of soil and water engineering and the department of vegetable science at PAU. These visits provided hands-on experience and practical understanding, enhancing the trainees’ learning experience.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Skill development centre hosts training on advanced vegetable cultivation
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On