SKM launches anti-BJP campaign

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday launched an anti-BJP campaign in protest against the party’s alleged failure in fulfilling the promises it made to the farmers and for fielding Ajay Mishra Teni from the Kheri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, whose son Ashish Mishra is an accused in the killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in 2021. Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said, “If the BJP-RSS see separatist forces in the farmers’ movement, why did the central government held four rounds of talks with the agitating farmers?” (HT File)

The decision was taken at a meeting of the SKM held in Ludhiana on Tuesday that was held to review the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat held in New Delhi on March 14.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The meeting was chaired by prominent leaders, including Prem Singh Bhangu, Satnam Singh Ajnala and Bogh Singh Mansa, who addressed several key issues impacting the farmer community.

The SKM leaders applauded the substantial turnout of farmers and women from Punjab for the mahapanchayat. They condemned the Delhi Police for targeting farmers and imposing Section 144.

The meeting also condemned the RSS for its alleged attempts to discredit the farmers’ movement by labelling it as a rebellion supported by anti-national separatist forces.

Bhangu said that in a move to honour the legacy of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, the SKM will observe March 23 as ‘Save the Democracy Day’ in Punjab.

Farm leaders flay RSS over ‘separatist forces’ remark

The leaders of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha on Tuesday condemned the remarks made by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale against the ongoing farmers’ agitation in which he had said that separatist forces are trying to spread anarchy in the name of the farmers’ movement.

In a press conference here, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who heads BKU (Sidhupur), said, “History is witness to the fact that whenever it comes to making sacrifices to protect the unity and integrity of the country, the farmer-labour community has made the maximum sacrifices, be it the freedom movement or the wars of 1962, 1965, and 1971.”

Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said, “If the BJP-RSS see separatist forces in the farmers’ movement, why did the central government held four rounds of talks with the agitating farmers?”

Dallewal said that the urn carrying ashes of farmer Shubh Karan Singh, who was killed during the protest at Khanauri, will be taken to various places in Haryana and Rajasthan.