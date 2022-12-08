SKM to launch fresh agitation across country from January 26

: Accusing the Union government of not fulfilling its promises made to the farmers last year, members of Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Thursday decided to start a fresh farmers’ agitation in the country from January 26.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Karnal by the SKM on Thursday. However, the morcha members did not make any disclosure about the nature of the protest, saying that another meeting to decide the strategy of the protest has been called on December 24 at Karnal.

“The government has turned back from its promises including minimum support Price for all crops. But we will not allow the government to end this agitation for which over 700 farmers have sacrificed their lives,” said SKM member Suresh Koth.

Koth said that during the meeting, they discussed various farmers’ issues, including Lakhimpur Kheri violence at length and it was decided that the government was not taking the concerns of the farmers seriously and they need to start the next round of agitation from January 26.

Farmers from around 17 states had reached Karnal to attend the meeting and they unanimously raised various issues, including delay in fixing the state approved price for sugarcane by the Haryana government, MSP of all crops and withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during last year’s agitation.

The SKM members said that the farmers of all the states were ready to support the agitation and they will also form a draft of demands and issues of the farmers of the country.