Slingshot gang member sent to eight-day police remand

One of the gang members caught by a family in Pinjore in an attempted burglary incident was presented in a court on Wednesday that sent him to eight-day police remand. One of the gang members caught by a family in Pinjore in an attempted burglary incident was presented in a court on Wednesday that sent him to eight-day police remand. (sourced)

The district police have confirmed that the same gang, known for its expertise with slingshots, is responsible for two attempted robberies that occurred in the early hours of June 23 and 24 in Panchkula’s Sector 2 and Pinjore’s Bitna village. An official stated that the gang uses slingshots as their primary weapon and carries sufficient pebbles for attacks, as demonstrated in the June 24 incident in Bitna.

The gang member who has been sent on police remand has been identified as Sujant (45) from Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh. This remand aims at facilitating the arrest of other gang members and to investigate their involvement in similar past crimes, said police. The gang members normally wear only shorts and undershirts, remain barefooted with covered faces, and carry slingshots, rods, and a tool bag to break locks.

Active Since 2017

A senior officer revealed that this gang, originating from Madhya Pradesh, has committed numerous thefts across various sectors of Panchkula over the years. The gang has been operating in the area since 2017 and has been arrested previously. Comprising a total of five members, this gang has approximately a dozen criminal cases already registered against them. The members of the gang are aged between 25 and 30, however, Sujant is 45 years old. Police anticipate significant revelations during his remand.

DCP Srishti Gupta held a meeting with all station house officers (SHOs) on Wednesday, issuing crucial instructions regarding resident safety. Speaking to HT, she said direction has been given to staff to maintain close contact with area councillors and resident welfare associations (RWAs) to gather information on sensitive points and security concerns. Beat staff and PCR riders have also been instructed to remain vigilant and intensify patrolling in sensitive locations.

In a related development, the Sector-2 Resident Welfare Society submitted a letter to the additional CEO of the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) on Wednesday, highlighting a critical security issue. A green belt along Sector 2’s eastern flank, adjacent to the Shimla Highway, originally secured by barbed wire and cement pillars, is now completely damaged. This has created an easy passage for anti-social elements, leading to numerous crimes in the sector. Residents have been pleading for years for a protective wall, as barbed wire is easily cut, leaving their lives and property dangerously exposed. They’ve urged immediate action to prevent further incidents.

Subhash Chandra, president of the society, announced that a crucial society meeting will take place on Thursday.