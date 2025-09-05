Slush, stench: Relief eludes residents in low-lying areas in Ludhiana

Residents of Shivpuri, Dhoka Mohalla, Kashmir Nagar and other low-lying areas continue to suffer as slush, garbage and stinking water remain stagnant in their streets, even days after heavy rainfall and an overflowing Buddha Nullah left several parts of the city inundated. Though water has receded, the situation remains grim for hundreds of residents, who are now demanding compensation for damage to their houses and business establishments. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain on Thursday ordered a comprehensive survey of the damages caused by flooding in the area. Work underway to clean the Buddha Nullah in Shivpuri area on Thursday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The overflowing Budhha Nullah and poor drainage have turned these localities into pools of sewage, posing serious health risks and making it difficult for residents to step out of their homes.

Ishan, a gym owner in Shivpuri, said his establishment, situated in a basement, has been waterlogged for the past four days. “My machines are under water. I have suffered a loss of nearly ₹20 lakh,” said Ishan. “I’ve been contacting the authorities repeatedly, but no one has helped. I don’t know how long I’ll be able to sustain my business now.”

Local residents also accused the municipal corporation of having failed to clear drains before the monsoon season, despite repeated warnings and complaints. “Same thing happens every year. The nullah overflows and sewage enters our houses. Who is responsible for this?” said Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Dhoka Mohalla.

In Kashmir Nagar, residents waded through knee-deep sludge to reach the main road. Many have lost furniture, electronic appliances and essentials. “The smell is unbearable. We can’t even cook inside the house and no help has arrived from the authorities,” said Sunita Rani, a local homemaker.

Residents are now demanding that the state government conduct a special survey to assess the damage and provide financial aid to those affected.

Assuring residents that the government would compensate for every loss, the deputy commissioner visited several houses in Dhokha Mohalla to meet with affected individuals. He emphasised that the Punjab government and the district administration stood by them during this difficult time. MC officials were directed to expedite the cleanliness drive and pump out accumulated water as quickly as possible. Additionally, medical teams will conduct surveys to protect residents from potential disease outbreaks. Chlorine tablets are being distributed to ensure access to clean drinking water.

MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi and DC Himanshu Jain explained that water accumulation occurred in these areas alongside the nullah after its water level rose due to continuous rainfall. They further stated that preventive measures were being implemented to avoid future waterlogging in Dhokha Mohalla and other low-lying areas.

DC Jain added that the administration is continuously monitoring the situation, with concerned staff directed to persist in cleaning the streets.