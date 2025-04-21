Menu Explore
Smuggler held with over 1kg drone-dropped heroin in Ferozepur

ByHT Correspondent, Ferozepur
Apr 21, 2025 06:52 AM IST

Troops recovered a packet of contraband from a house in the village around 3.30 am and a subsequent search operation led to recovery of another package of suspected drugs and a motorcycle from a nearby field around 6.20 am

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police nabbed an alleged drug smuggler after recovering over 1kg suspected heroin from his possession in Habibwala, a border village in Ferozepur district.

BSF troops with the recovered heroin in Ferozepur. (HT Photo)
Officials have not disclosed the identity of the accused, who is a resident of Habibwala village.

In a press statement, a BSF spokesperson said the arrest was made based on intelligence inputs. The official said troops recovered a packet of contraband from a house in the village around 3.30 am and a subsequent search operation led to recovery of another package of suspected drugs and a motorcycle from a nearby field around 6.20 am.

According to the spokesperson, 1.029 kg of suspected heroin was recovered in total.

Investigators then identified and arrested the motorcycle’s owner.

The spokesperson said that during interrogation, the accused admitted to being in contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler and said he had attempted to retrieve a drone-dropped consignment the previous night. He claimed to have fled the scene after noticing movement of BSF personnel.

Both packets were wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, with illuminating sticks and iron rings attached — a method widely used in drone drops.

The spokesperson said an investigation into the broader network and links with Pakistan-based handlers is underway.

