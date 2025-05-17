Snap all trade with Turkey: Jai Ram

Amid repeated calls for ban on imports of Turkish apples, leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called for snapping all trade ties with Turkey. Leader of Opposition in Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in Mandi, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said, “India should cancel all trade agreements with Turkey, a country that stood with Pakistan in Operation Sindoor.”

“The way Pakistani citizens were asked to leave India, a similar action should be taken against Turkey. In this incident, their drones were being used against India. The import of the Turkish apples to India should be completely stopped,” the former Himachal chief minister said.

“If the import of apples is banned and Indian tourists are not allowed to go there, it will be the biggest diplomatic strike. Famous film producers and directors should also avoid going there for film shooting,” he said.

A delegation of apple growers under the banner of Himalayan Apple Growers Society recently met Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, seeking immediate ban on imports.

Goyal assured the delegation that their concerns were being taken seriously and promised appropriate action.

India imports around 80 lakh apple boxes annually from Turkey.

The people of Kullu and Manali have opposed a Turkish company that is conducting the Bilaspur-Manali rail line survey.