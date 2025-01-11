Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Snatching of pistol from judge’s PSO: Haryana IPS officer’s probe finds no criminal conspiracy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2025 08:54 AM IST

IPS officer Manisha Chaudhary, AIR/administration, Haryana, Panchkula, in her report has told the high court that the investigation has been concluded and a closure report has been prepared, thus indicating that the incident was not related to the judge

The Haryana IPS officer, who conducted a probe into the September 22 incident wherein a man snatched the service pistol of a high court (HC) judge’s personal security officer (PSO) at the Golden Temple and shot himself dead, has found no criminal conspiracy in the incident.

The report was shared during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated on September 24 after the incident came to light
The report was shared during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated on September 24 after the incident came to light

IPS officer Manisha Chaudhary, AIR/administration, Haryana, Panchkula, in her report has told the high court that the investigation has been concluded and a closure report has been prepared, thus indicating that the incident was not related to the judge. Detailed report on the same was submitted to HC, content of which has not been shared since it was a sealed cover report.

The report was shared during the resumed hearing of a suo motu plea initiated on September 24 after the incident came to light. According to reports, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was accompanying the judge who had come to pay obeisance at the shrine. Suddenly, the man snatched the pistol of the officer and shot himself dead. Later, the deceased was identified as a resident of Tamil Nadu, who was stated to be mentally unstable by the police. Chaudhary was entrusted with the probe on October 1. The probe was initiated to ascertain whether there was some criminal conspiracy behind it.

Meanwhile, the high court has also summoned the superintendent of police, security & traffic, UT Chandigarh, Sumer Partap Singh, for the hearing on January 13. He was summoned after the high court found that in the latest report threat perception in respect of the judge, whose PSO’s pistol was snatched in Amritsar, has been “heightened”. However, in November a counsel appearing for the Chandigarh administration had taken a contrary stand with respect to threat perception about the judge.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On