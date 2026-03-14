SnowTails Fest in Lahaul from March 20

The Snow Marathon League (SMLg), an initiative aimed at promoting adventure sports while raising awareness about environmental conservation and animal welfare in the Himalayas, has been launched in India. Conceptualised by the team behind the world’s highest and Asia’s only Snow Marathon held in Lahaul, the league seeks to bring together mountain communities, adventure enthusiasts and environmental advocates to promote responsible engagement with the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. (HT File)

Conceptualised by the team behind the world’s highest and Asia’s only Snow Marathon held in Lahaul, the league seeks to bring together mountain communities, adventure enthusiasts and environmental advocates to promote responsible engagement with the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. The Snow Marathon in Lahaul has already completed four successful editions.

As part of the initiative, the SnowTails Fest, described as the world’s highest snow dog race featuring dogs and their owners, will be held in Lahaul from March 20 to 22, 2026. The event follows three earlier successful editions in the region.

The league will also introduce the world’s highest Snow Ultra along with a Snow Walkathon, enabling a wider section of people to participate and support environmental causes such as solid waste management and animal welfare in the Himalayas.

Race director Col Saurav Schimer said the Snow Walkathon will allow participants who may not be ready for a demanding high-altitude marathon to still take part and walk for meaningful causes.

Looking ahead, the organisers also announced the inaugural Snow Marathon Kashmir, scheduled to be held at Gulmarg on February 14, 2027, with the Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) serving as the technical partner. Organisers said the league aims to combine endurance sports with environmental responsibility and community participation.