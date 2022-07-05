Social welfare secretary conducts surprise inspection at Bal Bhawan, crèches
UT secretary, social welfare, Nitika Pawar conducted a surprise inspection of Bal Bhawan, Sector 23, Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, and crèches at Sectors 15, 25, 37, and 45 on Monday. After finding various discrepancies, the service of a child welfare officer/in-charge has been terminated.
While the department didn’t reveal the name of the person who has been sacked, there are two child welfare officers working with the department and one of them is on maternity leave. Therefore, the person who had been looking after the overall functioning of the crèches in the city has been sacked.
During the visit, it was found that the procurement process of necessary toys and other materials had been delayed and directions were issued that the procurement should be completed within a month.
It was also found that seven posts of bal sevikas were vacant in various crèches. Even the maintenance of the premises was not up to the mark and UT chief engineer was directed to review the premises at regular intervals and that necessary maintenance should be carried out through the civil, electrical, public health and horticulture wings. The Working Women Hostel, Sector 23, was also inspected and directions were issued to make it operational by August 1.
It was found that in the crèches of Sectors 37 and 45, illegal occupants were residing in small hutments. Accordingly, directions were issued to the SDMs concerned for taking necessary action for their early eviction. Pawar directed the officials that sufficient staff in the form of gardeners and safai karamcharis should be made available in Bal Bhawan and Sector 54 crèche. The department was directed that contact lists of emergency and public utilities of the nearest dispensary, local police station, fire services and the ambulance should be prominently displayed at each crèche.
During the visit, it was also found that the admission form in crèches was being distributed to the applicants at the price of ₹50. Pawar told the officials that admission forms should be distributed to the applicants free of cost and the same be made available on the website.
Chandigarh: Fitness centre told to refund money for services not availed by 14-year-old girl
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has directed a Chandigarh-based fitness centre to refund the money for services not availed by a 14-year-old girl. The commission also imposed a penalty of Rs 8,000. The girl had filed a complaint against a fitness centre, Gagan Fitness Studio. Her mother paid Rs 28,000 for a one-year course. The mother alleged that they did not disclose regarding shifting of their centre.
Punjab Police SP arrested for raping pregnant Gurdaspur woman
A special investigation team of Punjab Police on Monday arrested a superintendent of police for allegedly raping a pregnant woman at The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur,'s official residence in Gurdaspur. The accused, Gurmeet Singh, posted as SP (headquarters) in Gurdaspur, was arrested when he had gone to a Moga court for a hearing. The matter had been under investigation since April when a Dinanagar-based woman had lodged her complaint against the SP.
Punjab government lines up workshops on food safety standards from July 5
The state government will organise workshops on Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, from July 5. Food business operators will be sensitised about issues like food safety, quality standards, personal hygiene, and cleanliness in the workshop. Punjab food and drugs administration commissioner Neelima said at least one representative from these firms will be trained so that these operators are fully aware of the Food Safety and Standards Act of India (FSSAI).
We have achieved all our 100-day targets, says UP CM
LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said his government had achieved all the targets set for first 100 days and expressed confidence that his ministerial colleagues would be able to achieve all future targets. He announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway to people next week. Officials aware of the development said the expressway would be inaugurated on July 12.
Singapore govt urged to halt hanging of Punjab-origin Malaysian drug trafficker
Kuala Lumpur: Anti-death penalty activists in Malaysia urged Singapore's government on Monday to halt the execution of a convicted Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker this week, the second in less than three months. The Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network delivered a statement to Singapore's embassy urging that Kalwant Singh, who was convicted in 2016 of bringing heroin into Singapore, execution be suspended to allow him an opportunity to file for clemency. It said the death penalty has done little to stop drug traffickers and organised syndicates.
