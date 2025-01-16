Sohana building collapse: preliminary probe pins blame on Mohali MC, owners

The local administration’s preliminary investigation into the Sohana building collapse, which claimed two young lives, has revealed that the structure was built without an approved building plan. The collapse had claimed the lives of a 20-year-old woman, who lived as a paying guest in the four-storey building, and a 30-year-old man who was working out in a gym housed in the structure. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Additionally, the building’s owners did not obtain drawings for the adjacent plot, where they were illegally digging a basement, causing the land to sink and bringing down the four-storey building, according to the probe.

The investigation further found that municipal corporation officials were at fault for failing to enforce regulations.

While Mohali sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Damandeep Kaur, who is leading the inquiry into the December 21 incident, has yet to submit her final report to the deputy commissioner, the initial findings hold MC officials, the building owners and the contractor responsible.

The report highlights human and technical errors, and stresses the need for precautions to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Owners of the collapsed building, according to investigators, did not bother to take permission before starting construction on the adjacent plot or digging the basement. Many such illegal buildings have come to fore in the village.

The four-storey structure housed a gym in the basement, ground and first floors, while the top two floors housed paying guest accommodations.

The collapse had killed Drishti Verma, 20, hailing from Theog, Himachal Pradesh, and Abhishek Dhanwal, 30, from Ambala. While Verma was asleep in her PG room, Dhanwal was exercising in the gym when the building crumbled.

Sohana police have already arrested the two owners of the building and also the building contractor.

The owners, Parwinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh of Chao Majra village, have been booked under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

MC officials under scanner

A senior administrative officer said the SDM had sought a list of officers dealing with building plan approvals, field staff who checked illegal constructions and the supervising authorities of MC’s building branch.

During the inquiry, the SDM also summoned some MC officials, including the building inspector, who recorded their statements.

“Just the building inspector cannot be blamed. The role of senior MC officers is also under scanner for negligence. After a building plan is submitted for approval, a field inspector visits the site and a partial completion certificate is given when the first floor is constructed. All these officials are under scanner and will face action,” a senior officer stated.

Notably, Sohana village was under the jurisdiction of the panchayat department before it was transferred to Mohali MC in 2014.

Contractor at fault for Sector 118 roof collapse: GMADA probe

Meanwhile, probing into the Sector 118 roof collapse, GMADA has found the building contractor at fault for not providing adequate support during construction.

On Monday, a 32-year-old labourer was killed and another was injured after the first floor roof of an under-construction three-storey commercial building collapsed in Sector 118.

Following the incident, GMADA chief administrator Moneesh Kumar had marked a probe to the executive officer (EO, Plots).

The probe found that the owner of the building, Radhika Chugh of Katra Moti Ram, Hathi Gate, Amritsar, had obtained building plan approvals and also submitted necessary documents with GMADA.

But the building contractor did not provide adequate support during construction, leading to the roof collapse. The RCC slab laid for the first floor roof was still wet, yet the roof of the second floor was being laid, leading to the collapse.

Kharar police have already arrested the building contractor and booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The Mohali SDM on Wednesday also held a meeting with GMADA officers and Balongi station house officer regarding investigations into the collapse.