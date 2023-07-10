Bodies of two soldiers recovered in J&K’s Poonch

The bodies of the two soldiers, who were drowned in a swollen rivulet in Poonch district on Saturday afternoon, were recovered on Sunday, said officials. The soldiers were washed away in flash floods in Dogrian area of Surankote on Saturday afternoon. Jammu based spokesman Lt Colonel Suneel Bartwal said that Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh and Lance Naik Telu Ram, who were crossing a river during an area dominance patrol in the difficult terrain of Poonch, were swept away in the flash flood. Their mortal remains were recovered on Sunday, he informed. Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh hailed from Chabhal Kalan in Tarn Taran and Lance Naik Telu Ram belonged to Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. “All ranks salute his supreme sacrifice, and the Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family”, he said. The slain Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh from Chabhal Kalan in Punjab’s Tarn Taran is survived by his wife and two children. (HT Photo)

“During an Area Domination Patrol in difficult terrain of Poonch, L/Nk Telu Ram while crossing a mountainous stream got swept away due to flash floods. Nb Sub Kuldeep Singh , the Patrol leader while attempting to save L/Nk Telu Ram also laid down his life. GOC, @WhiteKnight_IA and all Ranks salute the valiant soldiers and stand in solidarity with their families,” Nagrota based White Knight Corps wrote on its Twitter handle.

Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh is survived by his wife Sawinder Kaur and two children Hardeep Singh and Armandeep Kaur while Lance Naik Telu Ram was survived by his mother Kamlesh Kumari. Meanwhile, a MeT official has forecast widespread rain in Kathua, Samba, and some places in Ramban, Doda, and Udampur districts in the next 24 hours. He said that overall improvement is expected starting July 10. River Tawi in Udhampur and Neeru Nallah in Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district and Sewa River in Bani area of Kathua district have touched the danger mark due to incessant rains. “Red warning has been issued for Kathua, Samba, and other lower catchment areas of the Jammu region as the risk of flooding and flash flooding increased considerably, and all concerned are advised to stay alert during the next 24 hours,” he said.

Power corp worker dies in Rajouri

RAJOURI A worker engaged with the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) was electrocuted while repairing a power transformer in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. Jahangir Khan (35), a resident of Azmatabad village of Thanamandi, was repairing a fault in the electricity transformer at village Manyal Gali when he came in contact with the live wire, resulting in his on-the-spot death, the officials said.

The death of Khan, a need-based worker, sparked protests against the alleged negligence of the department as people demanded adequate compensation to the family of the deceased.

The protesters dispersed on the assurance of Thanamandi sub-divisional magistrate Mohammad Shafiq Mir and sub-Divisional Police Officer Imtiaz Ahmed that cognizance of the matter has already been taken and action will be initiated against the staff behind the negligence, the officials said.

Mir said the department concerned has assured adequate compensation to the family of the deceased in accordance with norms.