Som Parkash hits out at Kangana for remark on radical preacher

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union minister Som Parkash lambasted his party’s Mandi MP and Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut for comments against slain radical Sikh preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale. Som Parkash

The former Hoshiarpur MP’s strong statement came a day after Kangana termed Bhindrawale a “terrorist”, “not a saint” in a TV interview. Referring to Bhindrawale as a “saint” in his X post, Som Parkash stated, “Kangana Ranaut must restrain from making unnecessary comments against Jarnail Singh and the Sikh community. Such remarks hurt the feelings of the Sikh community. She must keep discipline. Nobody should be allowed to disturb peace in Punjab.”

Kangana is also embroiled in another controversy regarding her movie — Emergency — which was scheduled to be released on September 6, but postponed over censor certification. Sikh organisations have accused Kangana of maligning the image of the whole Sikh community in the trailer of her movie.

According to Som Parkash, the party has already reprimanded Kangana and distanced itself from her earlier statements against the interest of Punjab, but “she is continuing to do so.”

“Being a Punjabi, it is my responsibility to talk about the interests of Punjab. We should support what is right and strongly oppose what is wrong. The Mandi MP has taken wrong stance on the whole issue,” he said, adding that nobody should be allowed to hurt peace and harmony in the state.

Referring to Bhindrawale, Kanagana had reportedly said in a TV interview that he wasn’t a saint, “sitting with an AK-47 in a temple.”