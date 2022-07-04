Sonal Bawa Bakshi arrives on literary scene with a dish best served cold
Love, passion, revenge, betrayal, and survival – Canada-based Sonal Bawa Bakshi’s debut mystery thriller has all the makings of a page-turner.
In her novel, What Comes from Within, Bakshi, a confessed ‘hardcore feminist’ introduces us to the feisty and fiercely independent protagonist, Nalini Shah, who lives life on her terms and braves the monumental odds stacked against her.
The book also shines spotlight on abuse, traumas buried within that seek an outlet, and unconditional bond between friends, all the while keeping readers on the edge, with a twist lurking around every page turn.
When Bakshi decided to pen a novel, she knew from the start that it had to be a thriller. “I used to be a die-hard romantic, but then, I gradually started enjoying mysteries as they kept me hooked. I would read them in one sitting! Naturally, I, too, wanted to write something that would be ‘unputdownable’. My weekend binge sessions on series such as The Sinner also contributed to my love for the genre,” says the author, who was born and brought up in Chandigarh.
Bakshi, with her editor Vincent Varghese, is working on two other instalments in the series, which is to be a trilogy, where Nalini and her friend Carol will take on demons of the society including child trafficking and child slavery.
Asked if she had any advice for amateur writers hoping to publish their work, she says, “Write from your heart and dedicate at least two hours every day to your project.”
Published by Destiny Media LLP, the book is available on Amazon and Kindle e-reader.
-
Pourakarmikas call off stir as Bommai promises permanent job within 3 months
Pourakarmikas, who had been staging an indefinite dharna for better salaries and permanent jobs, on Monday, called off their protest after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai directed the municipal administration department to start the process of granting permanent employment status to the civic workers in three months. In a statement released by his team, Bommai also said that “drivers and loaders outside the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be brought into direct payment”.
-
Mahamandaleshwar status to deserving & qualified saints only: Niranjani Akhara
One of the largest Akhadas of the thirteen Akhadas-Shri Taponidhi Panchayati Niranjani Akhada, has decided to accord Mahamandaleshwar status to deserving and qualified saints only. Currently, about fifty to sixty Mahamandaleshwar are directly associated with Niranjani Akhada. This initiative from Niranjani Akhada has also led to other Akhadas thinking on similar lines. But they are not willing to speak on this issue openly waiting for the Niranjani Akhada-led saints' committee draft formation in this regard.
-
Major bureaucratic reshuffle: 29 IAS, 16 IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan
The Rajasthan state government on Monday transferred 29 IAS and 16 IPS officers, including six collectors and three superintendents of police. Prakash Rajpurohit is appointed as the new collector of Jaipur; Jitendra Kumar Soni of Alwar; Anil Kumar Agarwal of Dholpur; Tina Dabi of Jaisalmer; Ravindra Goswami of Bundi and Inderjeet Yadav of Dungarpur. IPS Prashan Kumar Khamesra was transferred as IGP, Kota from Bharatpur, Gaurav Srivastava as IGP, Bharatpur from IGP Personnel, Jaipur.
-
Punjab cabinet expansion: Who are the 5 new ministers in Bhagwant Mann govt?
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday expanded his cabinet, with five Aam Aadmi Party MLAs being inducted in the government. It was the first cabinet expansion of the AAP government after it won the Assembly elections this year. Here's all you need to know about the new ministers.
-
Will look into grievances about Covid-19 claims: IRDA assures HC
Mumbai: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority on Monday, assured the Bombay high court (HC) that it will look into grievances about the purported irregularities committed by insurance companies in processing Covid-related insurance claims. The assurance came in response to a Public Interest Litigation, which sought a probe into the irregularities committed by insurance companies in processing Covid-19 claims and the inaction of the IRDA to curb them.
