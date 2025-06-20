Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
Sonepat civil hospital: Staff accused of taking bribe for issuing birth, death certificates, probe ordered

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jun 20, 2025 09:32 AM IST

Principal medical officer at Sonepat Civil Hospital Dr Sandeep Lathwal confirmed that two bribery complaints have been received and a probe is underway.

Sonepat health authorities have launched an investigation after two separate complaints alleged bribery in the issuance of birth and death certificates at the civil hospital.

Sonepat health authorities have launched an investigation after two separate complaints alleged bribery in the issuance of birth and death certificates at the civil hospital. (HT File)
Sonepat health authorities have launched an investigation after two separate complaints alleged bribery in the issuance of birth and death certificates at the civil hospital. (HT File)

In the first complaint, a man named Sunil Kumar approached the hospital to obtain the death certificate of his brother, Gudu. He alleged that a man identified as Gulab demanded a bribe of 4,000 for processing the document. Sunil claimed he paid 3,000 online and another 800 in cash. Despite the payment, the certificate issued to him reportedly contained multiple errors.

In the second case, a complainant named Deepak said he visited the hospital’s birth and death registration room, where he was told that the official portal was down. He was then directed to contact the same man, Gulab, who allegedly charged him 500 to issue a birth certificate.

Principal medical officer at Sonepat Civil Hospital Dr Sandeep Lathwal confirmed that two bribery complaints have been received and a probe is underway. “Strict action will be taken against any hospital staff found involved in the matter,” he said.

