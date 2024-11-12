Sonepat man rapes 8-year-old daughter

Sonepat police have booked a man for allegedly raping his 8-year-old daughter and threatening her to face dire consequences if she narrated the incident to anyone. Kundli police station house officer (SHO) Devender Kumar said that the man was booked under rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him. (iStock)

In her complaint to Kundli police in Sonepat, the victim said that she was sleeping with her mother, who is deaf and mute when her father took her to another charpoy and raped her.

“When I tried to scream, he did not allow me to speak. The next morning, I narrated the ordeal to my mother in sign language. When she objected, my father threatened us to stay mum. Then I told everything to my uncle, who informed the police about the incident,” the girl said.

Kundli police station house officer (SHO) Devender Kumar said that the man was booked under rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a manhunt has been launched to arrest him. The SHO further said that the girl’s counselling was done after conducting her medical examination.