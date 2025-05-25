Sonepat mining company ordered to stop operations for violations

A team from irrigation and water resources department, Haryana has observed severe violations and illegal sand mining activities at Asadpur village in Sonepat by mining company M/s Zelkova Buildcon Pvt. Ltd and directed the company to their stop mining operation. The officials said that the boundary pillars are absent, which made it impossible to ascertain whether the mining operations are confined to an allocated area or not. (HT File)

On May 22, a team of four officials comprising superintending engineer RK Bodwal, executive engineers- Ashish Kaushik, Gulshan Kumar and sub-divisional officer Himanshu visited the site and found that the mining company is carrying out illegal mining activities.

In a letter to chief engineer, Yamuna Water Services (South), Delhi, irrigation and water resources department, four officials submitted a report, “the company is illegally excavating sand minerals directly from active Yamuna river stream using heavy machinery. The company has created several authorised paths and diverted the natural flow of the river, seemingly to facilitate the illegal extraction of more minerals. This is a clear violation of the Environment Protection Act, sand mining guidelines, national green tribunal guidelines and Mines And Minerals (Development And Regulation) Act ,.”

The officials said that the boundary pillars are absent, which made it impossible to ascertain whether the mining operations are confined to an allocated area or not.

In another notice, chief engineer Yamuna Water Services (South), Delhi of the irrigation and water resources department, has directed Sonepat circle superintending engineer to ensure the illegal mining activities be stopped and a report be submitted within 3 days.