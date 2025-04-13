Sonepat private varsity student tries to sneak girl into boys’ hostel in suitcase, caught

A student from OP Jindal Global University in Sonepat was caught allegedly trying to sneak a girl into the boys’ hostel by hiding her inside a large suitcase. The incident came to light when security officials opened a suitcase at a boys’ hostel and found a girl inside it. They opened it after suspecting something fishy as the tyre of the suitcase broke due to the excess weight. (Getty Images/ Representational image)

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. As per sources, the university authorities have issued show-cause notice to a male student, his female friend and others involved in the incident.

The incident came to light when security officials opened a suitcase at a boys’ hostel and found a girl inside it. They opened it after suspecting something fishy as the tyre of the suitcase broke due to the excess weight.

Reacting to the incident, an official spokesman of the varsity said that it was “no big deal and that students were just being mischievous”.

As per university sources, a show-cause notice has been served to the male student, his woman friend, who was found inside the suitcase, and their friends involved in the planning of sneaking her into the boys’ hostel. All the students involved have been called for a hearing on April 25.