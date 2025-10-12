Sonia to attend unveiling of Virbhadra’s statue

Member of Parliament and former chairperson of UPA Sonia Gandhi will attend the unveiling of the statue of Congress stalwart late Virbhadra Singh on October 13, 2025, at the historic Ridge, Shimla. Sonia Gandhi will attend the unveiling of the statue of Congress stalwart late Virbhadra Singh on October 13, 2025, at the historic Ridge, Shimla. (ANI File)

Confirming the development, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while talking to mediapersons on Saturday said, “Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in the grand unveiling ceremony”.

Inspecting the ongoing preparations at the venue, the chief minister said the event would be of great emotional and political significance for the people of Himachal Pradesh, as it marks the first major public appearance of senior Congress leaders in the state after a long gap.

“It is a matter of great honour that our national leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, will be joining us in this historic event. This will be a proud moment for the people of Himachal and for our entire Congress family,” CM Sukhu said.

“We have made elaborate preparations for the unveiling. Every party worker and leader is participating wholeheartedly to pay tribute to our beloved leader, Virbhadra Singh,” Sukhu said.

The ceremony is expected to draw a large crowd, with a public rally planned to honor the six-time chief minister’s immense contribution to the state’s development.

The CM reviewed the stage set up, security measures, seating arrangements, and crowd management plan at The Ridge. He also directed officials to ensure foolproof security and smooth coordination among all departments.