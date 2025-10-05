Sonu Nolta murder: 5th suspect held, main shooters still at large

Police have made another arrest in the murder case of 32-year-old Kabaddi player Sonu Nolta, but the main shooters remain at large. The arrested individual has been identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Fazilka, Punjab. The police had previously arrested 28-year-old Surender from Hisar nearly a month ago. (iStock)

He was apprehended on October 3 and was produced in a local court on Saturday before being taken into a two-day police remand for questioning by the Detective Staff. Police did not disclose many details about his role, but a senior officer, requesting anonymity, stated that Akashdeep had recently returned from Dubai and was arrested due to his association with the key accused. His exact involvement in the crime is currently under investigation, and no prior criminal record has been found against him so far.

This latest arrest brings the total number of individuals apprehended in the case to five.

The police had previously arrested 28-year-old Surender from Hisar nearly a month ago. According to the police, Surender allegedly provided shelter to the prime accused after the murder, helped them relocate their weapons, and assisted one of the accused in getting medical treatment for a bullet wound, which he reportedly sustained when a gun was accidentally discharged inside their getaway car.

The other arrested individuals include Sameer Khan (an occupant of the getaway car), Jameel (allegedly provided his vehicle to the main accused), Deepak Pandit (brought in on a production warrant from Ropar Jail).

The murder occurred on the night of June 5 outside Amravati Mall in Pinjore, where Nolta was fatally shot and his cousin was injured. Following the crime, the primary accused, Piyush Piplani and Ankush, posted a video on social media claiming responsibility and linking the attack to the Bishnoi gang. However, police dismissed the claim, branding it a publicity stunt.

Multiple police teams are currently conducting raids across various locations to arrest the primary accused, Piyush and Ankush.