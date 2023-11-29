close_game
Soon, access 252 citizen services in Chandigarh via single portal

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
Nov 29, 2023 08:44 AM IST

Currently dispersed across various websites, this initiative aims to provide a one-stop destination for a range of essential services

In a move aimed at enhancing convenience for residents, the UT administration by next week is all set to launch a comprehensive web portal for 252 services from its 26 departments.

Ramesh Gupta, state information officer at NIC, said the portal's launch was scheduled next week.
Ramesh Gupta, state information officer at NIC, said the portal’s launch was scheduled next week. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Currently dispersed across various websites, this initiative aims to provide a one-stop destination for a range of essential services.

Among the key departments featured on the portal — eservices.chd.gov.in — are the engineering department, Estate Office, excise department, Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA), e-Sampark, social welfare department and municipal corporation. The National Informatics Centre (NIC), Chandigarh, has spearheaded the development of the portal.

Ramesh Gupta, state information officer at NIC, said the portal’s launch was scheduled next week. “The website is fully responsive, adapting its content seamlessly to different devices, including mobile phones. The portal offers applicants the ability to apply for services, make necessary payments, monitor application statuses, and download required forms and approved documents. Moreover, it will furnish details on the right to service provisions, application procedures, registration options, and departmental dashboards. A dedicated mobile app for e-services has also been finalised.”

“With one platform, residents will no longer need to navigate between different websites to access services from various departments. It will integrate all services into one platform,” he added.

At 26, the excise and taxation department has the maximum number of services, followed by the transport department (24), Estate Office (20), social welfare (20), food and civil supplies and legal metrology (19), Pollution Control Committee (18), labour (15), Deputy Commissioner’s Office 12, education department 11, engineering department (10), Chandigarh Housing Board (8), e-Sampark 7, municipal corporation (6), health (4), State Agriculture Marketing Board (4), Drug Controller & Licensing Authority (4), sports department (3), technical education (2), Zila Sainik Welfare (2) and agriculture (2).

Apart from these, the tourism, Employment Exchange, higher education, industries, Punjab Engineering College and Aids Control Society also offer one online service each.

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Principal Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

