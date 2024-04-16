Sopore man stabs mother to death, held

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in the northern area of Rafiabad in Baramulla’s Sopore area on Monday. The incident happened on Sunday night in Hadipopra village (HT File)

Police officials said that Amir Wani, a driver, was arrested on charges of murdering his mother, Asia Bano, during an altercation over some property dispute.

“We have arrested the accused and registered a case of murder. The investigations are ongoing. Prima facie, it was a family dispute over some property,” said Sopore superintendent of police Divya D.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Hadipopra village. A police official said that Wani was living separately and had come to his parents’ home and indulged in an argument over land.

“During the argument, Wani stabbed his mother with a knife,” said the officer.

Asia Bano was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body was taken to sub district hospital (SDH, Sopore, for medico-legal formalities.

“The accused was arrested within hours of the crime,” the officer added.