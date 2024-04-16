Sopore man stabs mother to death, held
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother to death in the northern area of Rafiabad in Baramulla’s Sopore area on Monday.
Police officials said that Amir Wani, a driver, was arrested on charges of murdering his mother, Asia Bano, during an altercation over some property dispute.
“We have arrested the accused and registered a case of murder. The investigations are ongoing. Prima facie, it was a family dispute over some property,” said Sopore superintendent of police Divya D.
The incident happened on Sunday night in Hadipopra village. A police official said that Wani was living separately and had come to his parents’ home and indulged in an argument over land.
“During the argument, Wani stabbed his mother with a knife,” said the officer.
Asia Bano was rushed to the nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body was taken to sub district hospital (SDH, Sopore, for medico-legal formalities.
“The accused was arrested within hours of the crime,” the officer added.