Speaker rejects Hooda’s reply on parallel assembly session, terms it misleading

Haryana assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan has rejected the reply submitted by leader of opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda regarding the parallel session held by the Congress MLAs within the assembly premises on April 27. Responding to Hooda’s reply, the Speaker said that his letter failed to provide any clear or factual response to the three issues raised. (HT File)

The Speaker in a statement said that Hooda’s response was vague, misleading, factually incorrect, and contrary to constitutional and parliamentary norms. Kalyan said the reply lacked expression of regret or remorse and contained unfounded advice, making it unsatisfactory.

The Congress MLAs had stayed away from the one-day special Haryana assembly session on April 27, which the BJP government convened primarily to politically target the Opposition on the women’s reservation issue.

The Congress MLAs led by Hooda boycotted the special session and instead held a parallel session outside the House chamber, prompting the Speaker to seek clarification from Hooda. The Speaker in an April 28 communication had sought an explanation from Hooda on three aspects – Congress allegations about the alleged unconstitutionality of a duly organised assembly session, allegation that the official resolution on Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was unconstitutional and holding of a parallel mock session in the parking lot of the assembly without Speaker’s permission.

Hooda in his reply had told the speaker that the April 27 decision of the Congress MLAs to hold a mock assembly session outside the House chamber must be viewed as a democratic expression of their stand.

In his May 5 reply, Hooda, who is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, said at no point was there any intention to undermine the authority or dignity of the House. “We have never said that the proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha session were unconstitutional. Kindly appreciate the distinction between convening session and conducting proceedings of the assembly,’’ Hooda said in his response.

Explaining the need to boycott the special session, the LoP in his communication said that the Congress party had raised questions on the constitutionality of convening the special session on certain grounds. The communication said the subject matter of neither the reservation of seats in Parliament or state legislatures nor the process of delimitation is within the competence of Haryana legislature.

Responding to Hooda’s reply, the Speaker said that his letter failed to provide any clear or factual response to the three issues raised. He described the reply as misleading and motivated.

The Speaker clarified that the government resolution passed on April 27 was intended to express the House’s collective support for women’s empowerment and the effective implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. It had no connection with issues such as an increase in the seats, delimitation, voting by Lok Sabha members in the House, or matters falling within Parliament’s jurisdiction. Therefore, the allegations made by the Congress were based on assumptions rather than facts, Kalyan said.

Kalyan said that instead of providing explanations based on parliamentary practices and constitutional and legal facts, the reply relied on unfounded allegations and assumptions. Consequently, it could not be considered satisfactory, and for this reason, he remains dissatisfied with the response, the speaker said.