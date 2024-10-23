Speaker seeks explanation from teachers after Jaitu MLA’s complaint

AAP Jaitu MLA had complained to the speaker that the headmaster and teachers of the school ‘didn’t receive him’ during a visit Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan clarified that after the MLA submitted a complaint he asked the education department to handle it. (HT File)

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan issued a letter to the education department seeking an explanation on Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Jaitu MLA Amolak Singh’s complaint that ‘teachers did not receive him’ during his visit to a government primary school in Gondara village in Faridkot last month.

The MLA had complained that during his visit to the school on September 17, headmaster Harwinder Singh was absent, while three teachers didn’t come out of the classrooms.

Following the complaint, the deputy secretary, school education, in a letter dated October 21 sought an explanation from the ‘erring’ teachers.

The letter’s subject read “Regarding the misbehaviour by the headmaster Harwinder Singh and staff members of the government primary school at Gondara village in Faridkot”, and asked the ‘erring’ teachers– Paramjit Kaur, Geet Rani and Kulwinder Kaur— to appear before speaker on October 22.

“MLA Amolak Singh had conducted a checking of the government primary school at Gonadar village on September 17 during which headmaster Harwinder Singh was found absent, while teachers Paramjit Kaur, Geeta Rani, and Kulwinder Kaur were present. MLA has alleged that during his school visit teachers did not come out of their classrooms and did not receive him. In this regard, MLA has submitted a written complaint to the speaker,” the order reads.

Speaker Sandhwan clarified that after the MLA submitted a complaint he asked the education department to handle it.

“I have issued a letter to the education department seeking an explanation. I don’t want teachers to explain things to me, their department should handle it. I have asked the secretary school education to look into the matter, the teachers will appear before him and submit their explanations,” the speaker said.

Meanwhile, headmaster Harwinder Singh said that they appeared at the Punjab Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Tuesday but the speaker was not available.

“We met MLA Amolak Singh and explained to him that the teachers didn’t intend to disrespect him, it was a misunderstanding. MLA listened to us and now the matter has been resolved. We have also submitted our explanation to the head office at Chandigarh on Tuesday,” he added.