Special A/C bus service to run between Haryana and Bihar for Chhath: Anil Vij

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that to clear extra rush ahead of Chhath Puja next week, special AC bus services have been started from Haryana to Bihar for the convenience of passengers.

While interacting with the media, Vij said, “We received a letter from the Bihar government, which mentioned that a large number of people from Bihar residing in Haryana wish to visit their home state for Chhath Puja. Considering this demand, the decision was taken to operate special buses to Bihar, and this service has now commenced.”

“Since the route from Haryana to Bihar is long, AC buses have been arranged so that passengers can travel comfortably with full facilities. Our aim is that all devotees can reach safely, on time, and enjoy their travel to celebrate Chhath Puja with their families,” he said.

As per the schedule, the buses will depart from Ambala to Purnia at 4 pm and 4.30 pm, and Ambala to Madhubani at 5 pm.

Similarly, buses will leave from Panipat for Madhubani at 12 pm, 3 pm and 5 pm, and from Rajiv Chowk in Gurugram to Begusarai at 5 pm, from Gurugram to Patna at 6 pm, and from Gurugram to Gaya at 7 pm.

A total of 14 buses are running in rotation to ensure safe and smooth travel for passengers and the bus services are being operated by the Bihar State Transport Corporation through contracts with private operators, the statement read.