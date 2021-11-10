Special assembly session ‘biggest fraud’ on people of Punjab: Bikram Majithia

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday termed the special assembly session convened by the Congress government as the “biggest fraud” on the people of Punjab as the ruling party wanted to deceive them by passing meaningless resolutions on three farm laws and BSF jurisdiction with no legal sanctity.

He said this while talking to mediapersons after welcoming the return of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Balwinder Singh Kahlwan and other leaders, including sarpanches and panchayats members from Tarn Taran, who supported the Ranjit Singh Brahmpura group in the party fold.

“Instead of indulging in a stage show, the Congress government should pass executive orders stopping the BSF from indulging in any policing activity beyond 15km of the international border and make the three laws null and void in Punjab,” the former minister said.

Similarly, the government could cancel the power purchase agreements (PPAs) with private thermal plants instead of going through the “bogus drama” of passing a resolution on this issue, he added.

He held chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi responsible for the extension of the BSF jurisdiction in the state.

“Even Congress MP Manish Tewari questioned his own government as to why it had not challenged extension of central jurisdiction in Punjab till now. The assembly has already passed a resolution against the three farm laws, which was with the governor for approval,” he said.

Akali leaders Harmeet Singh Sandhu and Virsa Singh Valtoha were also present on the occasion.