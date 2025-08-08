Special crime wing books one for duping man of 12 lakhs on pretext of providing govt job

The Special Crime Wing (SCW), Jammu, has booked a fraudster for allegedly duping a man of ₹12 lakh under the false promise of securing a government job, said officials on Thursday. An FIR has been registered at SCW police station, Jammu, against the accused and probe is underway, said official. (File)

The accused was identified as Pawnesh Kumar Sharma of Jammu.

The victim was employed in a private firm and was looking for a government job, read the written complaint by him, adding that during this period he was introduced to the Pawnesh Kumar Sharma, who assured the complainant of securing him a government job.

The accused initially assured the complainant of a job in the Military Engineer Services (MES) and even handed over a fake appointment letter. Subsequently, another fake appointment letter was provided, this time purportedly from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

To further convince the complainant and build trust, the accused instructed him to travel to various cities, including Chandigarh, Delhi, and Lucknow, under the pretext of undergoing medical examinations and completing other formalities related to the job.

Following these deceptive tactics, the complainant was persuaded to transfer a total of ₹9 lakh into the accused’s bank account and an additional ₹3 lakh in cash.

A preliminary verification was initiated after receiving the complaint. During the enquiry, based on the statement of the complainant and supporting documentary evidence, it was prima facie established that the accused had fraudulently obtained the money through misrepresentation and deceitful means.

An FIR has been registered at SCW police station, Jammu, against Pawnesh Kumar Sharma and investigation is underway, said the official.