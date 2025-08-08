Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

Special crime wing books one for duping man of 12 lakhs on pretext of providing govt job

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 03:08 am IST

The victim was employed in a private firm and was looking for a government job, read the written complaint by him, adding that during this period he was introduced to the Pawnesh Kumar Sharma, who assured the complainant of securing him a government job

The Special Crime Wing (SCW), Jammu, has booked a fraudster for allegedly duping a man of 12 lakh under the false promise of securing a government job, said officials on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered at SCW police station, Jammu, against the accused and probe is underway, said official. (File)
An FIR has been registered at SCW police station, Jammu, against the accused and probe is underway, said official. (File)

The accused was identified as Pawnesh Kumar Sharma of Jammu.

The victim was employed in a private firm and was looking for a government job, read the written complaint by him, adding that during this period he was introduced to the Pawnesh Kumar Sharma, who assured the complainant of securing him a government job.

The accused initially assured the complainant of a job in the Military Engineer Services (MES) and even handed over a fake appointment letter. Subsequently, another fake appointment letter was provided, this time purportedly from the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

To further convince the complainant and build trust, the accused instructed him to travel to various cities, including Chandigarh, Delhi, and Lucknow, under the pretext of undergoing medical examinations and completing other formalities related to the job.

Following these deceptive tactics, the complainant was persuaded to transfer a total of 9 lakh into the accused’s bank account and an additional 3 lakh in cash.

A preliminary verification was initiated after receiving the complaint. During the enquiry, based on the statement of the complainant and supporting documentary evidence, it was prima facie established that the accused had fraudulently obtained the money through misrepresentation and deceitful means.

An FIR has been registered at SCW police station, Jammu, against Pawnesh Kumar Sharma and investigation is underway, said the official.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Special crime wing books one for duping man of 12 lakhs on pretext of providing govt job
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On