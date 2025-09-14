Special ‘girdawari’ begins to assess flood losses in Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday commenced the special ‘girdawari’ (loss assessment) across the state to evaluate losses caused by the recent floods. A farmer shows damaged paddy crop at a field after floodwater receded, at Dudhan Gujran village in Patiala district on Saturday. (PTI)

Stating this revenue, rehabilitation and disaster management minister Hardeep Singh Mundian directed officials to ensure that the process is carried out in a transparent, time-bound, and result-oriented manner.

The minister informed that 2,167 patwaris have been deputed across flood-hit districts for conducting the assessment. District-wise deployment includes Amritsar (196), Barnala (115), Bathinda (21), Faridkot (15), Fazilka (110), Ferozepur (113), Gurdaspur (343), Hoshiarpur (291), Jalandhar (84), Kapurthala (149), Ludhiana (60), Malerkotla (7), Mansa (95), Moga (29), Pathankot (88), Patiala (141), Rupnagar (92), Sangrur (107), SAS Nagar (15), Muktsar (25) and Tarn Taran (71).

“These teams will move village to village, conduct spot inspections, and prepare reports on crop damage, house losses, and livestock deaths. Farmers and residents will also be given a chance to raise objections within a week so that corrections can be made promptly,” Mundian said.

Meanwhile, in Amritsar, the administration on Saturday initiated the girdwari process with Ajnala MLA and former cabinet minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal flagging off 25 teams of revenue department patwaris and 48 teams comprising junior engineers and officials from panchayati raj, public works department, and PUDA.

“These teams will conduct crop loss assessments (girdawaris) and surveys of houses damaged in the floods in 100 villages of Ajnala constituency, and prepare reports for compensation,” officials said.

Dhaliwal also addressed a meeting of the employees and officials, chaired by Ajnala SDM Ravinder Singh Arora, and directed the teams to ensure that crop assessments and surveys of damaged houses are carried out by physically visiting each village, with the active cooperation of village panchayat sarpanches.

He further said 10% of the survey reports will be cross-verified through spot checks in villages personally by SDM, and DC Sakshi Sawhney, or a nodal officer appointed at the district level.