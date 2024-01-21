close_game
Special trains to Ayodhya on Feb 8-9 from Haryana: Khattar

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jan 22, 2024 06:06 AM IST

He said duties have been assigned by the high command and under this, these days have been decided for the state

Special trains will run from Haryana on February 8 and 9 for the residents to pay obeisance at Shri Ram Janambhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, said chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar while speaking to reporters at Haryana Kala Parishad in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)

He said duties have been assigned by the high command and under this, these days have been decided for the state. The CM inaugurated a training session for the chairpersons and members of the BJP in the civic bodies of Haryana. He said with the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, dreams of crores of people will be fulfilled.

Later, Khattar participated in the Shri Ram Shobha Yatra in Panipat. The yatra, from Skylark Hotel to Dera Baba Jodh Sachiyar Gurdwara, witnessed a huge crowd and was welcomed by various social and religious organisations.

Devotees pulled a replica of the Ayodhya temple by hand for over three kilometres on the route in the presence of Karnal MP Sanjay Bhatia. During his address, Khattar renamed Railway Road Chowk as Mahrishi Valmiki Chowk and Gohana Road Chowk as Prabhu Shri Ram Chowk. Padma Shri Kailash Kher also performed before the audience.

