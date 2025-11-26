Special Vidhan Sabha session: 14 govt school students from Ludhiana to represent constituencies in mock assembly

Fourteen students from government schools in Ludhiana district are set to step into the shoes of lawmakers on Wednesday, as they will take part in a special Vidhan Sabha session at Anandpur Sahib. Each student will represent their respective constituency, experiencing firsthand workings of the state legislature, from debating issues to participating in the budget process, in a unique initiative aimed at promoting political awareness and democratic values among young learners. Students from Ludhiana who will participate in the mock assembly session at Anandpur Sahib on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The programme, launched by Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, will bring together 117 students from government schools across the state. It offers them a rare opportunity to witness and participate in legislative proceedings, rather than simply studying them from textbooks, giving insights into how policies are drafted, laws are passed, and elected representatives debate and make decisions that impact society.

For the mock assembly, one student from each Vidhan Sabha constituency has been selected to mirror the roles of chief minister, ministers, MLAs, Leader of the Opposition, and speaker. They will present arguments, raise public concerns and simulate the process of passing a budget, replicating the procedures of the actual Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

In Ludhiana, the district-level selection was held on November 3, where 76 students from all 19 blocks competed. A five-member committee headed by Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, PAU, evaluated speeches and presentations inspired by local MLAs. Fourteen students emerged successful and qualified for the state-level session.

To prepare for the big day, the students attended a practice session in the legislative assembly on November 19.

Pardeep Kumar said the participants, including his own student Shivay who took on the role of MLA West Sanjeev Arora, engaged enthusiastically and are eagerly looking forward to Wednesday’s session.