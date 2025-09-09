Search
Tue, Sept 09, 2025
Speed up repair work of damaged urban infra in Mohali: DC to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 05:46 am IST

The DC visited the damaged main sewer line from PCL to Kumbhra Chowk and the storm water drainage system near CP-67 Chowk

In order to take stock of the damage to urban infrastructure in Mohali following the recent spell of heavy rains, deputy commissioner (DC) Komal Mittal on Monday carried out a joint inspection with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Parminder Pal Singh.

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal inspecting the repair work on the damaged road and sewer pipeline near Phase 3B2 in Mohali on Monday. (HT Photo)
The DC visited the damaged main sewer line from PCL to Kumbhra Chowk and the storm water drainage system near CP-67 Chowk. She directed the MC commissioner and engineering staff to accelerate the repair work on priority and ensure that the situation is normalised at the earliest.

She also emphasised that accountability must be fixed in cases where poor quality of construction or negligence by contractors is found to be the root cause of the damage. She asked the MC to adopt a time-bound action plan for the repair of damaged roads, sewer lines, and storm water drains to minimise public inconvenience.

DC Mittal also instructed all local bodies and the rural development and panchayat department to begin restoration work in their respective jurisdictions without any delay. She said that all officials have been directed to work in close coordination and provide joint solutions to restore connectivity, improve drainage, and repair public infrastructure.

