Speeding bus rams into overloaded truck on Kharar-Kurali highway, 20 injured

As many as 20 passengers were injured after a speeding private bus rammed into an overloaded truck carrying bricks on the Kharar-Kurali Highway near Mandi on early Friday morning. According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the bus rammed into the truck’s rear as it was about to turn towards a slip road. (HT Photo)

The impact of the collision was such that while the truck’s rear tyres got displaced and its back side damaged, the front of the bus got completely mangled. Half of the bricks also got damaged.

Mohit, who lives in a PG near the accident site, said, “We were awake at the time of the accident. The sound of the impact was very intense. We rushed the injured passengers to a nearby hospital. Only the passenger sitting on the front seat was critically injured.”

The drivers of the vehicles reached a compromise; therefore, no legal procedures were initiated.