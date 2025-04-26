Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Speeding bus rams into overloaded truck on Kharar-Kurali highway, 20 injured

ByAarya Kumari, Mohali
Apr 26, 2025 10:32 AM IST

The impact of the collision was such that while the truck’s rear tyres got displaced and its back side damaged, the front of the bus got completely mangled

As many as 20 passengers were injured after a speeding private bus rammed into an overloaded truck carrying bricks on the Kharar-Kurali Highway near Mandi on early Friday morning.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the bus rammed into the truck’s rear as it was about to turn towards a slip road. (HT Photo)
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the bus rammed into the truck’s rear as it was about to turn towards a slip road. (HT Photo)

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred when the bus rammed into the truck’s rear as it was about to turn towards a slip road.

The impact of the collision was such that while the truck’s rear tyres got displaced and its back side damaged, the front of the bus got completely mangled. Half of the bricks also got damaged.

Mohit, who lives in a PG near the accident site, said, “We were awake at the time of the accident. The sound of the impact was very intense. We rushed the injured passengers to a nearby hospital. Only the passenger sitting on the front seat was critically injured.”

The drivers of the vehicles reached a compromise; therefore, no legal procedures were initiated.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Speeding bus rams into overloaded truck on Kharar-Kurali highway, 20 injured
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On