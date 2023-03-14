Speeding car claims pedestrian’s life in Kharar

Speeding claimed another precious life in Mohali district. A 22-year-old pedestrian was killed after a speeding car hit him and drove off in Kharar on Sunday night. A seriously injured Ravi Kumar was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, said Kharar police. (iStock)

The victim, Ravi Kumar, lived in Raipur Kalan village, near Sohana, Mohali, and worked at a restaurant in Kharar.

Police said on Sunday night, he was walking back home from work. On reaching near Santemajra, Kharar, around 11.30 pm, he was hit by a rashly driven car from behind.

A seriously injured Kumar was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the accused car driver fled the scene with his vehicle. Police have lodged an FIR against the driver at the Kharar Sadar police station and launched a probe to nab him.