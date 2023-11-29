Speeding car kills bike taxi driver in Panchkula

A speeding car left a 25-year-old bike taxi driver dead in Panchkula past Sunday midnight, police said. The deceased, Sagar, lived with his widowed mother in a hutment under Ghaggar bridge in old Panchkula. (HT FILE)

The deceased, Sagar, lived with his widowed mother in a hutment under Ghaggar bridge in old Panchkula.

Sagar’s brother Deepak Kumar, who drives an auto-rickshaw for a living and resides separately in old Panchkula, told police that Sagar bought a motorcycle around a month back and started driving a bike taxi, often also delivering food.

Around 12.30 am on Sunday night, Deepak said, he was returning from Sector 19 after dropping a passenger, while Sagar was driving ahead of him to drop a passenger at Sector 14.

While crossing Amartex Chowk near Sector 14/15, a car coming from Zirakpur hit Sagar’s motorcycle, dragging him for 50 metres before coming to a halt. The driver stepped out of the car and fled on foot.

Sagar was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police impounded the car, registered in Chandigarh, and lodged an FIR against the absconding driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) ofthe Indian Penal Code at the Sector 20 station.

Sagar is survived by his mother, a homemaker, and two brothers, including Deepak.

Pedestrian mowed down by SUV in Chandigarh

In another accident the same day, a 32-year-old pedestrian was mowed down by a speeding Mahindra Bolero in Chandigarh’s Faidan village.

Identified as Aarti, the deceased lived in Faidan and was a homemaker. She was crossing the road when the accident took place, as per her husband Vijay’s complaint to police.

Aarti was taken to PGIMER, where she breathed her last. The SUV was being driven by Shafiq Ahmed, also of same village. He was arrested and later released on bail. He was booked under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 of the IPC at the Sector 31 police station on Monday.