Speeding car leaves auto driver dead in Mohali hit-and-run

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed and his four family members got injured after a speeding car hit his overloaded vehicle and drove off in Lalru on Wednesday night. A speeding Maruti Swift Dzire car hit the auto-rickshaw, causing it to overturn. (iStock)

The deceased, Sanjeev Kumar, 40, a native of Mubarikpur, Dera Bassi, along with his family, was travelling back home from Ambala’s Baldev Nagar when the collision took place, said police.

“Sanjeev had shifted to the house of his in-laws in Ambala and was again relocating his belongings to his house in Mubarikpur. He loaded a fridge and a small almirah on the auto-rickshaw while heading back. He was accompanied by his wife, sister-in-law, mother-in-law and son. As they reached Lalru, a speeding Maruti Swift Dzire car hit the auto-rickshaw, causing it to overturn. Sanjeev died on the spot,” said sub-inspector Narinder Kumar from the Lalru police station.

The injured victims were promptly rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where doctors referred Sanjeev’s son and mother-in-law to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, after medical assessment. They were all discharged after treatment.

Police have launched a manhunt for the absconding accused, who has been booked under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Lalru police station.

10-year-old killed as e-rickshaw overturns

Chandigarh In another accident in Chandigarh, a 10-year-old boy died after the e-rickshaw that he was riding overturned near the Housing Board light point on Wednesday evening.

The deceased, Raj Kishore, lived in Hallomajra. He was the lone passenger in the vehicle while returning home from school after appearing in an exam, said police.

The e-rickshaw was being driven by his maternal uncle. On the way, the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, leaving Raj Kishore severely injured. He was taken to PGIMER, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim was a student of Class 6. His father had passed away many years ago and he was being raised by his maternal uncle, said police. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.