Speeding car mows down 2 women, infant in Samrala

A speeding car mowed down two women and an infant on the Chehlan Flyover near Samrala on Friday evening. A speeding car mowed down two women and an infant on the Chehlan Flyover near Samrala on Friday evening. (HT Photo)

The car driver was allegedly under the influence of liquor at the time. He has been identified as Taranvir Singh, a banker residing in Ghulal village.

The victims have been identified as Sona, 54, her daughter-in-law Pooja Vikas Chand and one-year-old grandson Janu. The family hails from Uttar Pradesh but has been residing in Ludhiana for the past few years.

Sub-inspector Rao Varinder Singh, the station house officer of Samrala, said the women, along with the infant, were returning from Chandigarh on a bike with their neighbhour. They had stopped at a roadside eatery near Chehlan Flyover for tea. When they resumed their journey, the neighbour realised that he had left his helmet at the eatery and requested the women to wait on the flyover as he went back to get it.

As the women and the infant waited on the roadside, the speeding car hit them before dragging them for a few metres. The women succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The accused was arrested from the spot and sent to the civil hospital for blood alcohol test.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.