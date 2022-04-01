Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali

An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident near Ballomajra village in Balongi on Thursday.

A passer-by, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, Balongi, told the police that he was going to a relative’s house in his car around 2.30 pm on Thursday.

When he reached the bridge in front of VR Punjab mall, a speeding car coming from behind hit a pedestrian and sped away, leaving the victim severely injured.

He called an ambulance that rushed the victim to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. Investigating officer Bhagat Ram said they had kept the body in the hospital’s mortuary for 72 hours so that it could be identified.

Police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code, and have launched a probe to trace and arrest him.