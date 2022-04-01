Speeding car snuffs out pedestrian’s life in Mohali
An unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit and run accident near Ballomajra village in Balongi on Thursday.
A passer-by, Jarnail Singh, a resident of Adarsh Colony, Balongi, told the police that he was going to a relative’s house in his car around 2.30 pm on Thursday.
When he reached the bridge in front of VR Punjab mall, a speeding car coming from behind hit a pedestrian and sped away, leaving the victim severely injured.
He called an ambulance that rushed the victim to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. Investigating officer Bhagat Ram said they had kept the body in the hospital’s mortuary for 72 hours so that it could be identified.
Police have registered a case against the unidentified car driver under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code, and have launched a probe to trace and arrest him.
-
Vivek Sheel Soni is new Mohali SSP
Vivek Sheel Soni was appointed as the new senior superintendent of police, Mohali, following a reshuffle by the Punjab government on Thursday. A 2011-batch IPS officer, Soni has replaced Harjeet Singh, who had joined as the Mohali SSP on January 19 and now has been posted as the Gurdaspur SSP. Prior to his posting in Mohali, Soni was the Rupnagar SSP after also having served as the Sangrur SSP.
-
Chandigarh: Brace for more price pain as taxi, auto fares go up
A day after the UT administration notified the water tariff hike, it also increased the charges for using taxi and auto services in the city. The revised fares are classified based on whether the taxis and autos ply within the city or out of station. The rates for taxi travel within Chandigarh have never been increased since 2013, while the long-distance fares were last revised in 2015.
-
Chandigarh tricity sees 99% dip in Covid-19 cases since January
As March came to a close on Thursday, the tricity saw its monthly Covid-19 infections and deaths drop by 99% as compared to January, when the third wave caused the cases to spike to an all-time high across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The tricity had recorded a whopping 59,273 cases in January during the third peak – the highest monthly case tally since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.
-
Kharar man arrested for killing wife, dumping her body in canal
Police have arrested a Kharar resident for murdering her husband, Charanjit's wife and dumping The victim, Ruby Pandey, who hailed from Sector 45, Chandigarh's body in a canal near Morinda after she caught him having an extra-marital affair. The victim, Ruby Pandey, who hailed from Sector 45, Chandigarh, had gone missing on March 9. She lived with her husband, Charanjit, and a one-year-old son in a rented accommodation at Eco Floors 1 Society, Kharar. Police have deployed divers in the canal to locate the victim's body.
-
HP minister Bhardwaj meets Amit Shah in Delhi
Himachal Pradesh urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Thursday. Bhardwaj urged Shah that the scope of the scheme for coverage of farmers producer organisation (FPOs) as cooperative societies be expanded to all the blocks of the state, irrespective of whether they have been covered under Integrated Cooperative Development Project. Shah assured him of all possible assistance.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics