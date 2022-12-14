Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car snuffs out UP man’s life in Panchkula hit-and-run

Published on Dec 14, 2022 03:24 AM IST

The complainant, Ikram, who works for a milk plant in Dera Bassi, told the Panchkula police that he, along with his cousin Alfaaz, was on his way back home on Monday evening, when a speeding car hit them

Police have booked the absconding car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>50) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

A speeding car claimed the life of an Uttar Pradesh native who was riding pillion on a motorcycle near Bhareli village in Panchkula on Monday night.

The complainant, Ikram, who works for a milk plant in Dera Bassi, told the police that he, along with his cousin Alfaaz, was on his way back home on Monday evening.

While he was riding the motorcycle, Alfaaz was sitting pillion. As they reached near Bhareli village, a speeding car hit their motorcycle, killing Alfaaz on the spot.

On Ikram’s complaint, police booked the unidentified car driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) of the Indian Penal Code.

Two killed in Mohali

Two persons, including a woman, were also killed in two separate mishaps in Zirakpur on Monday evening.

The first accident took place near Gurdwara Nabha Sahib on the Zirakpur-Patiala road. The 63-year-old victim, Dharam Singh, a resident of AKS Colony in Zirakpur, was grievously injured after being hit by a state transport bus while returning home from Banur around 8 pm. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment where he succumbed.

In the second incident, a 53-year-old woman was run over by a driver running errands for the owner of the vehicle on Yamuna Enclave Road.

The victim, Sushma Rathore of Panchsheel Enclave, was taken to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where she succumbed. The driver fled from the spot. Separate cases were registered at the Zirakpur police station.

Wednesday, December 14, 2022
