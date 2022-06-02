Speeding car snuffs out woman’s life in Mohali’s Phase 11

A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed after a speeding car hit her near the Punjab Mandi Board office in Phase 11 on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Sheela Wati, was a resident of Amb Sahib Colony, Sector 65.

Wati’s daughter-in-law, Kanti Devi, who was accompanying her, said they were crossing the main road around 7 am to buy vegetables from near the Mandi Board office, when a speeding car coming from Chandigarh hit her mother-in-law and sped away.

Wati suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Sohana Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead. Police handed over the body to the family members after autopsy.

Investigating officer Prem Chand said following Devi’s statement, the unidentified car driver had been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, and will be nabbed soon.