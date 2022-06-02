Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding car snuffs out woman’s life in Mohali’s Phase 11
chandigarh news

Speeding car snuffs out woman’s life in Mohali’s Phase 11

The speeding car hit the woman and drove off while she was crossing the main road to buy vegetables at the Phase 11 vegetable market
The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Sohana Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The woman suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Sohana Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 02:33 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 52-year-old pedestrian was killed after a speeding car hit her near the Punjab Mandi Board office in Phase 11 on Wednesday morning.

The victim, Sheela Wati, was a resident of Amb Sahib Colony, Sector 65.

Wati’s daughter-in-law, Kanti Devi, who was accompanying her, said they were crossing the main road around 7 am to buy vegetables from near the Mandi Board office, when a speeding car coming from Chandigarh hit her mother-in-law and sped away.

Wati suffered serious head injuries and was taken to Sohana Hospital for treatment, where doctors declared her dead. Police handed over the body to the family members after autopsy.

Investigating officer Prem Chand said following Devi’s statement, the unidentified car driver had been booked under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, and will be nabbed soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out